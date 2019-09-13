ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT BAR COUNSEL

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland



The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Assistant Bar Counsel. This attorney investigates allegations of attorney misconduct or incapacity; presents complaints to Peer Review Panels; represents the Commission at trial in circuit courts throughout the State and before the Court of Appeals; and performs other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. Applicants should be able to manage a substantial caseload independently and must possess excellent communication, research, analytical and writing skills. Admission to the Maryland Bar and substantive litigation experience required. Benefits include medical insurance and pension plan.

Email cover letter, resume and two writing samples to

Resume must be received by close of business 10/11/2019. E.O.E.

