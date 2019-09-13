Quantcast

Cybersecurity programs booming at Maryland community colleges

By: Pete Pichaske September 13, 2019

In 2015, Carroll Community College launched a new academic program in cybersecurity. It was an immediate hit, and, in the ensuing four years, has grown like a weed, adding students, instructors, classes and equipment. The Cybersecurity and Computer Information Systems Program has served more than 300 students to date, said director Matt Day, and most new ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo