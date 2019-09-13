Quantcast

Jury awards $150K to woman in Talbot Co. malpractice case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 13, 2019

A Talbot County jury awarded $150,000 in damages to an Easton woman Thursday for a botched procedure that caused her to have an emergency hysterectomy and to lose a kidney. Barbara McCloy was 73 when she went to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in November 2016 to have a hysteroscopy and polyp removal procedure, ...

