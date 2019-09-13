Quantcast

Schools are a growing target for cyberattacks

By: Pete Pichaske September 13, 2019

The past summer was especially challenging for at least three American schools. Monroe College, in New York City, Regis University, in Denver, and Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, New Jersey, all were victims of cyberattacks that, to varying degrees and for varying lengths of time, crippled the schools’ systems. The incidents were just the latest to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo