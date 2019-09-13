ADVERTISEMENT

STAFF ATTORNEY

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland

The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Staff Attorney. Duties include reviewing and evaluating complaints alleging attorney misconduct or incapacity; overseeing conditional diversion compliance; serving as conservator of client files; investigating allegations of the unauthorized practice of law; and other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. Excellent research, writing, organization and communication skills are required. Maryland Bar required. Benefits include medical insurance and pension plan.

Email cover letter, resume and two writing samples to

Resume must be received by close of business 10/11/2019. E.O.E.

