Quantcast

US Sailboat Show to celebrate 50 years in Annapolis

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2019

The U.S. Sailboat Show will mark its 50th anniversary Oct. 10 with a block party as attendees, local residents and exhibitors can enjoy food, drinks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. at City Dock in Annapolis. The five-day event Oct. 10-14 draws boats and manufacturers from across the U.S. and 27 other countries round ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo