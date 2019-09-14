Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Gallagher gets long-awaited confirmation; BSO fans still waiting for labor harmony

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2019

It took three years, but Stephanie Gallagher got the good news this week that she had been confirmed for a seat on the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Fans of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are hoping it won’t take them that long to hear the BSO’s next concert as a rejected contract proposal by musicians ...

