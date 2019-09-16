4 judges, 6 attorneys seek Md. high court seat

Four judges and six attorneys have applied for a seat on Maryland’s top court.

Hoping to succeed retired Court of Appeals Judge Clayton Greene Jr. are Court of Special Appeals Judge Timothy E. Meredith; Anne Arundel County Circuit Judges Laura S. Ripken and Cathleen M. Vitale; St. Mary’s County Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm; Jonathan Biran, of Baker Donelson in Baltimore; Russell P. Butler, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center; Rickey Nelson Jones, a Baltimore solo practitioner; Michael P. Redmond, of the Baltimore City Law Department; George S. Tolley III, of Dugan, Babij, Tolley & Kohler LLC in Timonium; and T. Sky Woodward, of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in Washington.

Greene retired from the bench July 1. He held the Fifth Appellate Judicial Circuit seat, which covers Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Greene’s would-be successors met the Maryland Judiciary’s 4:30 p.m. deadline Monday for submitting their applications for the high court. The judiciary posted the applicants’ names on its website at about 5 p.m. Monday.

The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission will vet and winnow the list of candidates before submitting names to Gov. Larry Hogan for his consideration in late October based on the panel’s schedule. Hogan need not choose the nominee from among those recommended, but it has been gubernatorial practice for nearly 50 years to do so.

Hogan’s nominee will be subject to Senate confirmation.