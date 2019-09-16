Aaron M. Kaslow | Sandy Spring Bank

Aaron M. Kaslow has joined Sandy Spring Bank as executive vice president and general counsel.

Kaslow had served Sandy Spring Bank for more than 10 years as outside counsel in his role as partner with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.

As team leader of Kilpatrick Townsend’s financial institution practice, Kaslow focused on corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory matters for financial institutions. He has extensive experience in a wide variety of business combinations and has advised boards of directors on banking regulatory issues, public disclosure obligations and governance matters.

Kaslow graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and went on to receive his Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. He was recognized as a 2018 Washington “Super lawyer” in the area of securities and corporate finance by Super Lawyers magazine. He is listed in the 2018 and 2019 editions of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, and is ranked nationally as a “Recognized Practitioner” in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Aaron succeeds Ron Kuykendall as executive vice president and general counsel. Kuykendall retired after serving nearly 20 years as Sandy Spring Bank’s general counsel and secretary.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.