Quantcast

Baltimore pastors launch economic development plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 16, 2019

During his 20 years working as a Baltimore police officer Robert Smith Jr. witnessed his share of violence and its aftermath, particularly during his time as a homicide detective. Smith, now pastor at Higher Ground Ministries, recalled watching bodies being lifted off the street and the fire department hosing blood off sidewalks and into the gutter. Smith ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo