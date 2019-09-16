Quantcast

Offit Kurman expands in Bethesda, affiliates with Garson Law

By: Louis Krauss September 16, 2019

Bethesda attorney Jack Garson and three of his firm's lawyers will join Offit Kurman and begin doing business under the firm’s name on Nov. 1. Garson, president of Garson Law, along with Mark Jewell, Brian Hundertmark and Taylor Hicks, will join Offit Kurman’s offices in Bethesda. Garson and his team will continue to work with Garson ...

