AAMC, DCHS to call new health system Luminis Health

Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System will call their combined operations Luminis Health, the systems announced Tuesday.

The two health systems announced in May that they planned to merge. They signed a definitive agreement in July.

The complete integration of the two systems is expected to take about two years. That timeline includes the new branding, which is expected to launch next spring.

“For years, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System have shared a dedication to compassionate care, delivered when and where people need it most,” Victoria Bayless, president/CEO of AAMC and CEO of Luminis Health, said in a statement. “We’re carrying that same commitment into the future as Luminis Health, a health system that is here to embrace progress and awaken a new era in care for our communities.”

The systems said in a release that they chose Luminis because ” by joining forces and moving forward as one, AAMC and DCHS are igniting new possibilities for how and where health care is delivered.”

“Luminis Health will serve as a beacon of hope and healing to strengthen our local communities,” Paul Grenaldo, president of DCHS, said in a statement. “Those important phrases truly represent elements of each organization’s great traditions while looking towards the future as to how we can be of greater service to people throughout Maryland.”

The name change for the systems is effective Tuesday, but both systems are still figuring out how to incorporate the new name into the hospitals’ existing names.

The health systems plan to create a regional health system with an increased emphasis on outpatient care across their footprints, which include Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties and parts of the Eastern Shore.

The system will hold public town hall meetings in Annapolis Nov. 6 and Lanham Nov. 7.

The deal was originally announced in May. As part of the merger, Anne Arundel Medical Center said it would invest up to $138 million over five years in Doctors Community Health. That investment would include the hospital campus and IT infrastructure; expansion of inpatient and outpatient services; and programs that support the Prince George’s County Community Health Needs Assessment.

The Annapolis-based Anne Arundel Medical Center is a 349-bed hospital with about 4,700 employees. The system overall has 410 beds with more than 4,800 employees, and it brought in $729 million in revenue during the last fiscal year.

Doctors Community Health System has 140 beds and around 1,400 employees. The system had about $330 million in gross revenue during the last fiscal year. It is based in Lanham.