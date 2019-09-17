Bill Childs IV | Chaney Enterprises

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019

childs-william-chaney-enterprisesChaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and related construction supplies provider, announced the retirement of CEO William “Bill” F. Childs IV, effective Oct. 4. Childs will continue to serve as a director of the company.

Under Childs’ leadership, Chaney experienced tremendous growth, including two major acquisitions, the largest in company history making Chaney the largest family-owned, ready-mix concrete and sand and gravel producer in the mid-Atlantic by revenue, sales and volume.

During Childs’ tenure, Chaney began offering limestone to its customers, along with Chaney’s first 80-railcar train for limestone transportation, and grew its capacity to ship via barge at its Sussex Barge Terminal. Chaney introduced new concrete products and solutions that have made a significant positive impact on sustainability and environmentalism, a large focus of the company.

