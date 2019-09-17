Eric Cole | Jemicy School

Eric Cole has been named dean of students for the lower and middle school of Jemicy School, which educates above-average to gifted college-bound students with dyslexia or other language-based learning differences.

Cole will help promote and maintain a healthy, vital student community and school climate, as well as foster strong relationships with families and the extended community.

He earned a Bachelor of Science at Towson University where he majored in secondary special education. He completed his M.Ed. in leadership and diversity at the University of Hawaii.

