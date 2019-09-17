Quantcast

Hopkins lawyers seek reduction in $229M malpractice verdict

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 17, 2019

Attorneys for Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Inc. asked a Baltimore judge to set aside or reduce a $229 million birth injury malpractice verdict from earlier this year, arguing that the result was not consistent with the evidence and indicated that jurors had been swayed by emotion. The award, which includes $200 million in future medical ...

