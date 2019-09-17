LaFontaine E. Oliver | WYPR

LaFontaine E. Oliver, president and general manager of WYPR-FM 88.1 was re-elected to a second, three-year term as a member director of National Public Radio’s Board of Directors, which begins in November.

Oliver, who returned to Baltimore to lead WYPR as general manager in July, previously served on the NPR Board of Directors while president and general manager for WMFE in Orlando, Florida, a position he held from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as general manager of WEAA at Morgan State University from 2007 until 2013.

