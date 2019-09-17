Quantcast

Partnership buys trio of Savage buildings for $11.8M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 17, 2019

A pair of local firms in partnership with Feldman Bergin Properties purchased a trio of Howard County buildings for $11.8 million. VersaTech Inc. and Long Fence and Home LLLP, according to the partnership, plan on relocating their headquarters to the buildings located in the Savage portion of the county. All three buildings were delivered in 1986 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo