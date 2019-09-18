Quantcast

Loyola hopes to use community to sell continuing education program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 18, 2019

Loyola University Maryland this week launched Aspire, an online education platform for people who want to add to their skills throughout their career. Aspire launches with around 220 courses mostly focused on business-relevant topics, but Loyola expects it to expand into other areas, including teacher education and personal interest courses. Jack Rice, director of the Center for Continuing ...

