Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

By: Associated Press Michael Biesecker and Adam Beam September 18, 2019

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, a move critics said would result in less fuel efficient cars that create more planet-warming pollution.

