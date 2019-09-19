Quantcast

David A. Plymyer: Evaluating judicial performance

By: Commentary: David A. Plymyer September 19, 2019

Maybe the decision by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in Delvonta Morten v. State of Maryland filed on Sept. 4 will do what nothing else has done: persuade the Maryland judiciary to adopt a formal system for evaluating judicial performance. At issue in the appeal were evidentiary rulings by Judge Melissa Phinn of the Circuit Court ...

