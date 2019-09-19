Quantcast

EEOC alleges woman was fired due to high-risk pregnancy

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 19, 2019

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed suit Wednesday alleging a pet waste removal company discriminated against a woman due to her high-risk pregnancy. Charlottesville, Virginia-based DoodyCalls Inc. hired Amanda Peal earlier this year to work as a pet waste technician at its Rockville facility, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. The ...

