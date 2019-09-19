Quantcast

GL Communications releases network testing simulator

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2019

A Gaithersburg provider of telecom test and measurement solutions released a new network testing simulator. GL Communications Inc.'s new MAPS Central Office Switching Simulator converts a computer into a digital central office simulator, private branch exchange and switch, with interfaces for various networks. Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, said in a news release the simulator is ideal ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo