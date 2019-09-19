Quantcast

GZ Energy to launch digital trading platform in Q4

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2019

Physical commodities brokerage GZ Energy LLC plans to launch its digital trading platform, GZX, in October, company officials announced Thursday. GZX will provide renewable fuel market participants with a means to discreetly trade separated  renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits, and Oregon Clean Fuels Program (CFP) credits without the participation of a ...

