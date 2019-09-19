Jessica Gappa

Director, External Affairs

Comcast – Beltway Region

Community engagement is critical to Jessica Gappa, the director of external affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region, which covers Maryland, Virginia, Washington and parts of Delaware, West Virginia and North Carolina. Gappa leads all aspects of Comcast’s community impact initiatives in the region.

“I’ve been fortunate to build a career around giving back and service has been a part of every professional role,” Gappa said. “I seek ways to leverage the reach of our media and technology platforms to strengthen communities and enrich lives in a meaningful way.”

Gappa was the director of marketing and communications for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation from 2006 to 2011, project manager with FirstPic Inc., a project management consulting company in Gambrills, from 2011 to 2013; and senior consultant for corporate social responsibility with T. Rowe Price from 2013 to 2018, when she joined Comcast.

“Jessica is an amazing leader with a passion for corporate social responsibility,” Adeyinka Ogunlegan, Comcast’s senior manager, government and regulatory affairs, said. “In her short time with Comcast, she has brought new energy and tremendous focus to our community investment work across the region while managing a multimillion-dollar budget and relationships with key stakeholders.”

Gappa has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska and a master’s degree in marketing from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Gappa said she serves on boards that align with her priorities to strengthen communities, sustain a healthy environment and provide opportunities for people to become their best. “Inspiring others to give back in our communities will always make a greater impact than anything I could ever accomplish on my own.”

Gappa has accepted leadership positions on three boards: chair of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore; vice-chair of the Baltimore Orchard Project; and social media chair of the Women In Cable Telecommunications D.C./Baltimore Chapter.