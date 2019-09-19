John Lyons | INKY Technology Corp.

John Lyons has joined College Park-based INKY Technology Corporation as chief revenue officer to continue the company’s exponential growth in the area of cybersecurity.

As CRO, John will be responsible for revenue generation and managing key strategic challenges essential for growth, such as product development, raising funding and recruitment.

Lyons comes to INKY with more than 25 years of experience in technology sales and sales leadership. Before joining the company, he ran worldwide sales for ThreatConnect. Prior to that, he was president of ThreatTrack Security Inc. and served as vice president of sales for North and South America at Tenable Network Security, Inc. Lyons has also held sales management roles with Seagate Software, VERITAS, and Peopleclick.

