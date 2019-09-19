Larry Zhang | CASI Pharmaceuticals

Rockville-based CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. promoted Larry Zhang to president.

Zhang joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in September 2018 as president of CASI Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd., the China operating subsidiary of CASI.

He has more than 20 years of executive experience in commercial operations, regulatory affairs, sales and marketing, and business development within the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries in the U.S., Asia Pacific and China.

Prior to joining CASI’s Beijing office, Zhang was vice president and head of public affairs and corporate responsibility at Novartis Group (China) focusing on the public affairs and public relations strategy including initiating Novartis’ China policy focusing on China FDA (NMPA), new drug approval reform, intellectual property protection, generic quality consistency evaluation and new regulations on biosimilars. Prior to joining Novartis Group (China), he served as CEO of Sandoz (China) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a Novartis Company, where he oversaw the successful launch of six new products. Zhang has also held executive leadership roles within Bayer Healthcare and Baxter International Corporation in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

