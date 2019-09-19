Lauren E. Lake

Litigation Associate

Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Lauren E. Lake is only a first-year associate at Gordon Feinblatt, one of Baltimore’s most prestigious law firms, but it’d be hard to guess that with her mountain of accomplishments. Earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore in 2016, she quickly gained on-the-job legal acumen as a judicial law clerk for the Hon. A. David Copperhite. In 2018, she joined Gordon Feinblatt as an associate in the litigation practice.

Just three weeks into her new role, she helped a client “accomplish a win” — one that she considers her most significant professional accomplishment to date.

“A partner asked me to draft a motion to dismiss an appeal that had a short deadline of three days. After two days writing a draft, and with some refining by the partner, I filed the motion to dismiss with the Maryland Court of Special Appeals — my first filing with my name included as an attorney,” Lake said.

Two weeks later, she said, the Court signed an order granting the motion to dismiss, earning a win for her client.

In addition to her dedication at her firm, Lake regularly serves as a moot court volunteer, and serves as the Co-Chair of the Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers’ Division. Lake is also passionate about contributing to Baltimore City and organizations that promote health and wellness. She volunteers her time at Back on My Feet, and sits on the planning committee for the GBMC 2019 Father’s Day 5K. She is also a “Head of Family” for Thread, a Baltimore-based nonprofit dedicated to underperforming high school students.

Lake is the 2019 recipient of the Philanthropic Five Award from United Way, the Rising Star Award from the University of Baltimore Law Alumni Association, and the Generation J.D. Award from The Daily Record.