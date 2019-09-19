Quantcast

Motorists should expect Bay Bridge delays for deck rehab

By: Associated Press September 19, 2019

Maryland motorists are being told to expect major delays on the Bay Bridge beginning next week as a deck rehabilitation project gets underway.

