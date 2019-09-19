Quantcast

Maryland individual health plan premiums drop

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 19, 2019

Health insurance premiums will decrease by an average 10% for consumers in Maryland’s individual market in 2020, the second straight year of decreases in the market, Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration announced Thursday. The approval of the new rates by the Maryland Insurance Administration closes a quiet rate review process that stood in contrast to past years ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo