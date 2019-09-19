Sarah Witri | MVLS

Sarah Witri was named pro bono program manager with Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income Marylanders.

Witri will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s Core Pro Bono Program, which includes collaborating with intake paralegals, reviewing applications and placing cases with volunteer attorneys. MVLS’s Core Pro Bono Program connects low-income Marylanders with attorneys who donate their time and expertise to help clients navigate the civil legal system with a goal to better their lives.

Prior to joining MVLS, Witri was a staff attorney in the administrative law unit at Maryland Legal Aid where she provided free civil legal advice and representation to low-income Marylanders, primarily in public benefits cases. Witri held positions at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice. In addition, she was a staff attorney and Venable Access to Justice Fellow at House of Ruth Maryland where she provided family law advice and representation to low-income Marylanders in protective and peace order hearings.

Witri holds a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and music from Wheaton College and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

