Ex-Obama adviser Jarrett to speak at Executive Alliance event

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019

Former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett will speak at Executive Alliance’s Women of Excellence annual luncheon Nov. 19 at Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road, in Baltimore. Executive Alliance is a statewide not-for-profit organization that promotes the advancement of women in professional and executive roles. Jarrett, a senior distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago Law School ...

