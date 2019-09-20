Quantcast

Maryland police: Homeowner who shot man had cache of weapons

By: Associated Press September 20, 2019

Police in Maryland say a homeowner who allegedly killed a man on his front lawn is now charged with 29 weapons and ammunition crimes after they found a cache of illegally-owned guns in his home.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo