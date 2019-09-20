Quantcast

Police: Man impersonated officer, threatened woman for money

By: Associated Press September 20, 2019

Police in Maryland have arrested a man they say identified himself as a police officer and threatened to arrest a woman if she didn't give him money.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo