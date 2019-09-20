ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

ATTORNEY



Cardaro & Peek, LLC, a well established plaintiff medical malpractice/products liability firm, is seeking an associate attorney to join our Baltimore office. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 – 6 years’ experience, top academic credentials, excellent research and writing skills, and admission to the Bars of MD and D.C. Excellent opportunity for the right individual.

Please submit resume and cover letter in confidence to s dc@cardarolaw.c om.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.