RBG shirts one of Baltimore art museum’s best sellers

While strolling past contemporary jewelry and coffee table books at the Baltimore Museum of Art gift store, it’s hard for visitors to not notice shirts near the entrance featuring the iconic face of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The store offers two kinds of Ginsburg shirts with puns of her name: a white short-sleeve one that says, “Ruth is Truth,” and a long-sleeve shirt that reads, “Babe Ruth,” as the caption under her face.

Since the BMA started selling the shirts last December, they’ve been one of the best-selling items in the store, said Paul Baroody, shipping and receiving clerk for the BMA Shop.

“She’s very popular, and especially popular among artists,” Baroody said of why the store started selling Ginsburg shirts.

The “Ruth is Truth” T-shirts cost $21.95, while the “Babe Ruth” shirts cost $28. Along with shirts, the store sells a variety of different Ginsburg memorabilia, including baby shirts, magnets and books, Baroody said.

The BMA Shop is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday.