Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019

Bethesda-based self-managed, self-administered equity REIT Saul Centers Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share on its common stock Friday, to be paid Oct. 31 to holders of record on Oct. 17. The common dividend is the same as the amount paid in the previous quarter, and represents a $0.01 per share (1.92%) increase over the amount paid in ...

