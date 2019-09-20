Quantcast

UM Shore Regional Health hospitals earn ANCC magnet designation

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s three hospitals – Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton – received Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The Dorchester and Easton hospitals first earned recognition as Magnet hospitals in 2009 and were re-designated in 2014. Shore Medical Center at Chestertown was included in the Magnet ...

