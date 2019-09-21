Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Lower costs for Md. health exchange customers; Baltimore attorney indicted

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2019

Marylanders on the individual health insurance market got news this week their premiums will be going down, while a Baltimore attorney was handed federal indictments that could put him behind bars for life. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Thursday health insurance premiums will decrease by an average 10% for most of the more than 190,000 consumers ...

