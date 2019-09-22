Steven J. Sless | Primary Residential Mortgage

Steven J. Sless was named reverse mortgage division manager with Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

In addition to heading PRMI’s reverse mortgage division, Sless oversees the firm’s Owings Mills office. It’s the first consumer-direct retail branch dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages.

Bringing 16 years of industry experience, Sless most recently launched a reverse mortgage division for US Mortgage Corporation and built a curriculum to teach originators about the product.

Through the years, Sless has become “the go-to housing wealth expert” among industry media and has built a reputation as a powerful speaker and communicator. Along with educating traditional loan originators working at PRMI’s 270 branches nationwide about reverse mortgages, Sless will continue to present seminars and learning workshops for consumers, their family and trusted advisers.

