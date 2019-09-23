Amanda Odorimah: Why I became a lawyer

When I was a kid, I really wanted to become a lawyer. Like others I know, that plan changed somewhere between finishing undergrad and starting my first job. I decided to focus on education. I earned an M.Ed. and began a career in educational program development for adults. I was happy with my career choice and was getting ready to pursue a Ph.D. Then things changed.

I began spending time with friends who had chosen to go to law school and it was during that time that I realized that I still wanted to go to law school. To me, going to law school would not just be a childhood dream come true, but it would be an opportunity to help people in my community. I wanted to go to law school to gain knowledge and skills that I could use to give a voice to people who felt disenfranchised by the legal system. At the time, I didn’t realize that I would also become a role model for other people who were considering career changes.

Once I decided to apply to law school, I took the LSAT, wrote moving essays about why I wanted to attend law school. I got accepted to attend the University of Baltimore School of Law!

Then came the hard part: I had to figure out how to balance a full-time day job with being an evening law student. Fate made the decision for me. I ended up leaving my job, which gave me more time to focus on being a student. However, leaving my job, which provided my only source of income, meant new challenges: How would I pay my mortgage and other bills during law school? I started to wonder if it had been a mistake to change careers and to give up my financial stability for the foreseeable future.

Then I had the opportunity to participate in a fellowship that allowed me to see the important role that lawyers have in people’s lives. It gave me new energy to get through law school and to face the financial strain that law school put on my savings account. Now I have a legal career in family law that allows me to help people and families in ways that I could not have imagined.

Sometimes I am asked if I would I would do things differently if I could go back in time. My answer is simple: I would do everything just the same. I learned many skills in my first career that have made me a better client-centered lawyer in my second career. I went into law school with clarity about my mission and purpose for earning a J.D. It’s never too late to make a difference. Be intentional about your career moves and stand behind your decisions.

Amanda N. Odorimah is an attorney at AO Law in Bowie.