Kaiser Permanente employees authorize strike amid negotiations

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 23, 2019

Members of a union that includes employees of Kaiser Permanente’s Maryland health centers have voted to authorize a strike next month as part of ongoing collective bargaining negotiations with the nonprofit health care company. The Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 2 voted last week to authorize a seven-day strike beginning Oct. 14, joining employees ...

