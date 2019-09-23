Lauren Wayne | Continental Realty Corp.

Lauren Wayne was promoted to vice president of accounting with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Formerly controller for fund investments, Wayne has worked with the company since 2010. In this new role, she will also join the CRC Executive Committee.

Wayne will manage the day-to-day operations of the corporate accounting function, while also overseeing the investor relations department and directing third-party equity fund investment accounting and reporting. CRC’s three private equity funds, own and manage a diversified real estate portfolio of value-add multifamily apartment communities and retail properties, located throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.