LifeBridge Health designated a Great Place to Work

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2019

LifeBridge Health, one of the largest providers of health services in Maryland, was given the Great Place to Work certification Monday, the only hospital system in the Baltimore region and one of only three health care organizations in Maryland to earn this designation in 2019. LifeBridge Health consists of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew ...

