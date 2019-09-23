Shane Carmadella | Kinestral Technologies

Kinestral Technologies Inc . has hired Shane Carmadella as Halio North America’s senior market manager for the mid-Atlantic region.

Carmadella will be responsible for driving revenue generation and developing strategic real estate partnerships for Halio smart-tinting glass, the world’s most advanced electrochromic technology.

Carmadella has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry. He was previously with Ruppert Landscape, where he spent 15 years as business development manager for the landscaping construction and management services company. Prior to that, he was a site estimator at Kinsley Construction, Inc. Shane has broad expertise in strategic sales and partnerships, project management, and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

