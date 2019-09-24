Quantcast

Baltimore area apartment demand stays strong despite slower job growth

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 24, 2019

Slow job growth proved a slight drag on the Baltimore metro area's multifamily rent growth, but demand for rental properties remained solid, according to a report released by CBRE on Tuesday.

