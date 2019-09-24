Quantcast

BOPA adds more headliners to Baltimore Book Festival and Light City

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Tuesday the addition of seven more speakers and authors for the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, Nov. 1-10 at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. Joining the event are Smithsonian secretary and founding director of the African American Museum of History and Culture Lonnie Bunch in conversation with CBS News' Bill Whittaker; Paralympian Jessica ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo