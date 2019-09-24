Ciara Wake | Northeast Maglev

The Northeast Maglev today announced that Ciara Wake has joined the team as marketing and communications coordinator.

In her role, Wake will be responsible for executing marketing and communications promoting a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using Superconducting Maglev technology.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, Wake worked in promotions and special events with the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Commission. In that position, she assisted the communications team with the planning and execution of events, preparing promotional materials and working with vendor contracts across Maryland.

Previously, Wake held internships at Under Armour and Johns Hopkins University School of Education.

Wake holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Mount St. Mary’s University and a Master of Arts in in communications and marketing from Loyola University Maryland.

