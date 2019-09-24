FEATURED MOVER | Jeff Morales, Live Casino & Hotel

Jeff Morales was named vice president of information technology with Live Casino & Hotel.

Morales will manage Live Casino & Hotel’s IT governance, policy, resource allocation, and IT protocols. Additionally, he will direct the delivery of IT infrastructure and services, gaming and administrative systems and customer support services.

He was among the first employees to be hired at Live Casino & Hotel when the property opened in 2012. He quickly worked his way up the ranks, and as a part of his professional growth, held positions as a system analyst, database administrator, IT manager and director of IT.

Prior to joining Live, Morales dedicated six years to the U.S. Navy as a data analyst and completed several overseas tours including Iraq, Cuba and South America. He received a bachelor’s degree in information systems and cybersecurity from ITT Technical Institute.

ABOUT JEFF MORALES

Resides in:

Columbia

Education:

Bachelor’s degree from ITT Technical Institute

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen at Live Casino & Hotel since you started?

The opening of Live Hotel and ongoing Event Center expansion has been the biggest change with the addition of nearly 500 employees. It is energizing to work with all the fresh new faces throughout the property.

If you had not chosen IT as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

When I first got out of the military I began my path towards being a pharmacist. With all of my humanitarian work in the Navy and seeing the lack of medication provided in other countries, I wanted to study pharmacy and eventually go back to these countries to help.

Favorite vacation:

I took my family to Disney World two years ago and it was the best experience, especially for my kids.

When I want to relax, I … :

Shut the phone off and enjoy the time with my kids whether it’s playing outside, watching a movie, or just laughing.

Favorite movie:

My favorite movie is The Godfather

Favorite quotation:

“There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” – Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.