Gordon Feinblatt renames family law practice after Sheila Sachs

Gordon Feinblatt LLC has renamed its family law practice after longtime attorney Sheila K. Sachs to honor her legacy.

The Baltimore firm’s family law practice, now the Sheila Sachs Family Law Group, was originally led by Sachs, “a pioneer in the field of family law and a pioneer for women lawyers,” according to a press release from the law firm.

“Her legacy lives on with all of the lawyers of Gordon Feinblatt, especially with the members of the Sheila Sachs Family Law Group,” the release said.

The practice handles divorce, custody, alimony, property settlements and other areas of family law.

“Sheila was such an integral part of Gordon Feinblatt’s history, we felt it was important and appropriate to memorialize Sheila in a meaningful and long-lasting way,” said Barry F. Rosen, chairman and CEO of the firm.

Sachs joined Gordon Feinblatt in 1977 and was among the first women to become a partner at the firm. She practiced at Gordon Feinblatt until her death in April 2019.