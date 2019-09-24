Quantcast

Jai Medical Systems gets highest national rating again

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019

Baltimore-based Jai Medical Systems Managed Care Organization Inc. Tuesday became the first Medicaid health plan to receive a top ranking for four consecutive years from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020. Jai Medical Systems received a five out of five rating from the NCQA and earned the distinction of being one of the highest rated medicaid health plans ...

